- Site last updated 4/11/2000

Welcome to Solomon's Dungeon Index

This site is dedicated to bringing you the latest information about Dungeon Adventures Magazine,

which is published bi-monthly by Wizards of the Coast.

Choose your destination:

Issues - Links to issues sorted by year with thumbnails of the cover

Cover Gallery - Thumbnails and expanded views of covers

Search Page - Find your favorite author or a suitable module by searching the site

Polls - Take the monthly poll and view old poll results

Authors' Lounge - Did you write any of these modules? Look here if you did!

Links - Visit other sites related to gaming

Updates - A log of how the site has changed and when it changed

S0L0M0N@aol.com

(notice the Os are Zeros)

This site is maintained and updated by fans of Dungeons and Dragons and Dungeon Adventures Magazine. We in no way, shape or form claim the artwork displayed to be our own. Dungeon Adventures Magazine, Dungeons and Dragons, the Wizards of the Coast logo, the Dungeons and Dragons logo and all related materials are copyrights of Wizards of the Coast and are used without permission. Use of these logos and copyrighted information does not imply sanctioning by Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro or any of its subsidiaries. Any opinions expressed about any Wizards of the Coast product are solely those of the author and is not to signify in any way, shape or form the opinions of Wizards of the Coast or Hasbro.

Click on their logo below to visit the official Dungeon Adventures Magazine site.